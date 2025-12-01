<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> : Shehnaaz Gill Calls Brother Shehbaz Badesha "Winner" After His Eviction From Salman Khan's Show

After Ashnoor Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha got eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. Both the eliminations happened on the very same week in the Salman Khan show. Ritiesh Deshmukh who made a special appearance on the show to promote the Marathi version of the show, announced Shehbaz's eviction news. It was revealed that Shehbaz got eliminated due to lack of votes.

Now, Shehnaz took to social media and shared a couple of pics with him and penned a sweet note. The caption read, "Well played. You are the winner to me. Welcome back." Take a look at the post here:

Shehbaz also expressed his gratitude to Bigg Boss and shared a video. He wrote, "Thank you Bigg Boss for giving me this opportunity to share my journey with all of you. I am Shehbaz Badesha, and I'm truly grateful for every bit of love, support, and strength you all have given me. Your support means everything."

Madhuri Dixit graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to prompte her upcoming series Mrs Deshpande. Ashish Chanchlani was also there to promote his show Ekaki.

After announcing Shehbaz's eviction, host Salman appreciated his journey on the show. He told Shehbaz that from now on, he would be recognised by his own name and not just as Shehnaaz Gill's brother or a former Bigg Boss 13 contestant's sibling.

All about Bigg Boss 19 finale

Gaurav Khanna has become the first contestant to reach the finale. The makers shared a post on social media. It read, "By winning the Ticket to Finale, GK becomes the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19. The game gets better and bigger!!"

He was also announced as the "last captain" of the show. The makers wrote, "Iss hafte ghar mein chalega Bigg Boss 19 ke first finalist, Gaurav ka raj! (This week, the house will run under the rule of Bigg Boss 19's first finalist, Gaurav),"

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is expected to air on December 7.