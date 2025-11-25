<i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Evicted Contestants Come Together In Viral Video, Fans Ask If A Reunion Episode Is Coming

The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 refuses to slow down, even as the show inches closer to its finale. Just when viewers thought the biggest twists were reserved for the last week, former contestant Nehal Chudasama sent the internet into a frenzy with a surprise clip on her Instagram story - sparking strong speculation that a reunion episode may be in the works.

Nehal Drops A Surprise Clip

Nehal captioned her Instagram story "Surprise", and the short video certainly lived up to it. In the clip, she says, "I'm with, tada..." before revealing a round-table-style set filled with familiar faces from the season.

Seen in the video waving to fans were Nehal, Kunickaa, Neelam, Nagma, Awez, Mridul, and Natalia, all seated together as camera crew captured the moment.

The unexpected gathering quickly caught the attention of fans online. One user on X wrote, "Bigg Boss 19 wale ghar ka drama khatam nahi hua! Evicted contestants are back together and cooking up something HUGE. Kya yeh spin-off hai? Reunion episode? Ya kuch aur zyada dhamakedaar? Tell us-what do you think is coming next?"

Bigg Boss 19 wale ghar ka drama khatam nahi hua! 👀

Evicted contestants are back together and cooking up something HUGE 🤫🔥

Kya yeh spin-off hai? Reunion episode? Ya kuch aur zyada dhamakedaar? 💥

Tell us—what do you think is coming next? 👇#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/4P8diu6MWT — Reality scoop (@reality_scoop_) November 25, 2025

Finale Week Begins With Big Twists Inside the House

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, the much-anticipated 'Ticket to Finale' task aired. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the challenge, securing his entry into the finale week and ensuring safety from this week's nominations.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode also witnessed Kunickaa Sadanand's elimination. She received praise from host Salman Khan, who appreciated the grace with which she exited the show. Contestants bid her farewell warmly, and Salman remarked that the season would have been incomplete without her involvement.

With ex-contestants reuniting outside and the competition intensifying inside, viewers are now more curious than ever about what Bigg Boss 19 has planned next.

