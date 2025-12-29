"Divided By Nothing": Amaal Mallik After Armaan Malik Calls Out Fans Pitting Brothers Against Each Other

Amaal Mallik recently completed his Bigg Boss 19 journey. The music composer reacted after his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, urged fans not to "pit" them against each other. On December 28, Amaal shared a note on X, saying they are "united by blood and divided by nothing" and calling Armaan his "everything."

What Armaan Malik Wrote In His Post

Earlier, Armaan wrote, "I genuinely don't understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed. Please end the comparisons."

He added, "We're bigger than that. There's too much exciting music and momentum coming in the new year to waste energy on this. Let's stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking, peace & love x."

Amaal Mallik's Response

Reacting to Armaan's post, Amaal wrote, "Please bhai log let's not do this. We are united by blood, divided by nothing. My brother is my pride, my baby, my everything, hurting or disrespecting him in any way is equal to hurting me. Just spread love & let's be a bigger, happier fan family from here on. Dil se request hai (Requesting from my heart) (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Internet Reacts

Amaal's heartfelt note grabbed netizens' attention. One fan wrote, "We will never disrespect your loved ones @AmaalMallik Just don't let the thought come into your mind that #Amaalians will do anything that will hurt u. Always dil se support rahega apko. Hum, new fans hai who liked you from BB but will always stand with you hamesha." Another fan commented, "We know how much you both mean to each other. We know that your brotherhood is unbreakable and your bond is strong. No one can ever divide you. You both are our world; just be happy. We love you two so, so, so much. We will always be there for you both."

Armaan ended his Bigg Boss journey as one of the top five finalists, while Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of this season.



