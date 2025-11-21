<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Armaan Malik Claims Tanya Was "Instigating" Brother Amaal Against Family

Bigg Boss 19 recently hosted a family week, where contestants had a reunion with their loved ones. Amaal Mallik's brother, singer Armaan Malik, made an appearance, leaving Amaal visibly emotional. He also called out Tanya Mittal, pointing out that she had tried to manipulate Amaal in the game.

In the latest episode, Amaal Mallik was seen breaking down in tears after watching Armaan enter the house. Amaal asked his younger brother about his father, composer Dabbo Malik, and wanted to know whether their parents were upset with him.

Amaal said, “I thought dad would come. How did they bring you? You never wanted me to come on the show. How upset are they with me? How much of the family name have I spoiled outside? I couldn't see you even before coming on the show. How is dad? Are they vibing with the improvement?” Armaan responded, “Genuinely, I am so happy.”

Armaan then met the other Bigg Boss housemates and shared how the contestants have become household names. He revealed his fear about sending Amal after learning so much about the previous seasons of Bigg Boss.

“I was very scared for Amal. We have heard so much about this show, I thought Amal couldn't go. He informed me a day before entering the house, so we couldn't meet. I am seeing him after 4 months. When I heard Amaal was participating in Bigg Boss, I was in disbelief,” Armaan shared.

Armaan went on to explain how things have changed after Amal became part of Bigg Boss 19. He expressed pride that people now recognise him as Amal's brother. “A few people even mistook me for Amaal and said you killed it on Bigg Boss,” Armaan mentioned.

Later, during their private conversation, Armaan exposed Tanya Mittal, revealing how she was trying to instigate Amal with fictional stories. The singer said, “With that Raju-Kaju story, Tanya wanted to feed something else only in your mind about you and me. She wanted to put you on some Anti-Armaan track, which I didn't appreciate.”

Tanya Mittal had shared the story of two brothers, Raju and Kaju, while consoling Amaal in a previous episode of Bigg Boss 19. In the story, she discussed the successful career of one brother while the other was seen struggling. This had created much misunderstanding within the Mallik family.

Amal Mallick and Tanya Mittal's friendship on the reality show has been one of the most debatable topics of the season. While the duo seemed cordial with one another, Amal has been found talking behind her back on several occasions.

In the recent Bigg Boss 19 episode, Amal also clarified why he opened up so much about their family on the show. When asked about their father Dabbo Malik , Armaan mentioned, “He is living and breathing it.”

At the end, the contestants sang a few songs for Armaan and others before he left.