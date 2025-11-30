<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: After Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha Gets Evicted From Salman Khan-Hosted Reality TV Show

Shehbaz Badesha's journey on Bigg Boss 19 came to an end, marking one of the most emotional eliminations of the season. Entering the show as a wildcard in the second week, Shehbaz quickly carved a space for himself with his humour, easygoing personality, and strong camaraderie with fellow contestants.

A Weekend Of Twists And Tough Decisions

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode unfolded with heightened tension, following Ashnoor Kaur's elimination after her aggressive confrontation with Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task.

With speculation rife about a possible double eviction, host Salman Khan and guest Riteish Deshmukh prepared the housemates for another surprise.

To ease into the announcement, Riteish asked contestants to predict who they believed might leave. Farrhana and Tanya pointed towards Shehbaz, while Gaurav and Amaal leaned towards Malti. Shehbaz himself delivered a humorous English-themed act that left the house in splits, even as Pranit offered a sharp roast of Tanya.

Ultimately, Riteish took charge and declared Shehbaz as the evicted contestant of the week. The decision left the house emotional, especially Amaal Mallik.

Love you @ShehbazBadesha 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 the most emotional eviction in the bb house!!

GLORIOUS SHEHBAZ BADESHApic.twitter.com/VppGcZQeom — 𝑺𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒈𝒆𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌🌈ˢᶦᵈᵈʸᥫ᭡ᶜᵉᵐᵇᵉʳ🌈✨☔♥️ (@Ruhaani77) November 30, 2025

A Memorable Run Comes To An End

Salman Khan praised Shehbaz for leaving a strong impression on the audience based entirely on his performance, rather than his association with the late Sidharth Shukla or Shehnaaz Gill. The host acknowledged the entertainer's impact during his short but eventful stay.

With Shehbaz and Ashnoor now out of the race, Bigg Boss 19 officially has its top six finalists: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar.

