<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Schools Shehbaz Badesha For Dragging Sidharth Shukla's Name Into The Game

Every Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 sees Salman Khan calling out contestants for their behaviour – and the recent one was no exception. This time, the superstar schooled Shehbaz Badesha over his remark about being saved by late actor Sidharth Shukla's fans, which quickly went viral.

It all began last week when Gaurav Khanna pointed out that Shehbaz had been “playing it safe” in the house, as he had not been nominated yet. Shehbaz hit back, saying that even if he got nominated, Sidharth Shukla's fans would save him. The statement did not go down well with viewers, many of whom called it “insensitive” on social media.

This week, Salman Khan addressed the issue head-on. Calling Shehbaz Badesha out for dragging Sidharth Shukla's name into the game,

Salman said, “Aap bade confident hain ki Sidharth Shukla ke fans aapko support karenge.” [You seem very confident that Sidharth Shukla's fans will support you.]

The host continued, “Shehbaz, main aapko yeh baat btaana chahta hoon, Sidharth ne jo bhi kiya hai show mein, aapne dum par kiya hai. Usne kisi ka naam nahi uchala hai aur aapka game, uske game ke 1% bhi barabar nahi hai. [Shehbaz, I want to tell you that Sidharth achieved everything on his own strength. He never used anyone's name, and your game is not even 1% close to his.]”

“So do you really think Sidharth's fans will support someone whose game isn't even close to 1% of his? Do you think that Sidharth Shukla — God bless his soul, would have supported you, seeing the way you're playing this game?” Salman Khan added.

The superstar did not stop there. He also addressed Shehbaz's earlier claim that he “knows Salman well,” questioning, “And you also said that you know me very well – I heard you say that too. When did that happen? I have only met you once or twice in my life, that too during shoots.”

Salman Khan then reminded Shehbaz Badesha of his strengths and urged him to get back on track. “You are funny, you have a good sense of humour, so use it properly and do not go below the belt. You have had many genuinely funny moments, but has the box of jokes you came with run out? I told you not to irritate and not to go below the belt, I never said to stop doing comedy.”

Shehbaz Badesha, known for his quick wit and comic timing, is Shehnaaz Gill's brother. He first appeared in Bigg Boss 13 during the family week to support his sister, where his light-hearted humour won fans over. That was also the season where Shehnaaz met Sidharth Shukla, and their bond became one of the most loved connections in the show's history.

Sidharth, who won Bigg Boss 13, died in 2021 due to a heart attack. Shehbaz later got a tattoo of Sidharth on his arm as a tribute.

