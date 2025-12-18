Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Several Other Stars Attend Their Kids' Annual Day Function In Mumbai

On Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to attend their children's annual day function in Mumbai.

In visuals captured by paparazzi, B-town celebrities were seen arriving on campus, many accompanied by family members, as they gathered to cheer for their children's performances.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan to support young Abram. The family was photographed making their way into the school, as fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The Bachchan family was also present at the event. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen arriving together to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the function to support her sons. The actor kept it casual yet stylish, wearing a dark pink shirt paired with blue denim as she arrived at the venue. She was accompanied by her sister, Karisma Kapoor, who looked equally stunning.

Several other film personalities were also spotted at the school on Thursday evening. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were among the parents who attended the annual day celebrations to watch their children perform on stage.

