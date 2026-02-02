'F**k ICE': Billie Eilish And Bad Bunny Take On Trump's Immigration Policies At Grammys 2026

Like most Hollywood award shows, Grammys 2026 was also not without some politically charged speeches. Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, top winners at this year's ceremony, used the stage to rally against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE, a federal agency under Donald Trump's presidency in the US, has been under fire ove the deaths of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Protestors recently called for a nationwide strike against Trump's immigration policies.

The protests against ICE just spilled from the streets of the US to the Grammys stage after award winners used their voice to call out the federal agency.

Rapper Bad Bunny, who is a Puerto Rican, rallied against ICE while accepting the Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out. We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. Also, I want tio say to the people: I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking that sometimes we get contaminado (contaminated), I don't know how to say that in English," he said from the stage amid thundering applause from industry peers.

The only thing more powerful than hate is "love", said the artiste, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

"We have to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that's the way to do it, with love. Don't forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Grammys," Bad Bunny signed off.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish also shared a pro-immigration message, "As grateful as I feel, I honestly don't feel like I need to say anything but that ... no one is illegal on stolen land. It's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now."

"I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter and the people matter. And f*** ICE is all I wanna say, sorry," said the singer while accepting the award for the song from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

An emotional Olivia Dean, who took home the Grammy of the best new artist, called herself the "granddaughter of an immigrant" in her awards speech. She has an English father and a Jamaican-Guyanese mother.

"I never really imagined that I would be up here. I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here ... I am a product of bravery and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated," she said as she accepted her first Grammy.

Veteran musician Gloria Estefan, who won the Grammy for best tropical Latin album, said she was "scared and worried".

"I don't think anyone would say we want a free-for-all at the border, but what is happening is not at all 'criminals being arrested'. These are people that have families, that have contributed to this country for decades, little children. There are hundreds of children in detention centers. It's inhumane. I don't recognise my country at this moment," she told AFP.

Country star Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, said the US was built by immigrants.

"So this is for them, for all children of immigrants," the singer, who was born in Virginia to Nigerian parents

"This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions here. You give America colour," the artist said after winning the Grammy for best country duo/group performance with Jelly Roll.

Singer-songwriter SZA, who won the record of the year along with Kendrick Lamar, said it's "incredibly dystopian" that artists were dressed up and celebrating accolades.

"... People are getting snatched up and shot in the face on the street. It just feels bizarre, and I find so many of us don't really know how to feel right now, besides rage and hopelessness. I just don't want everyone to fall into despair, because when you lose... morale, change becomes impossible," said SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe.

Those who couldn't make it to the Grammys stage used 'ICE Out' pins to register their protest. These included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Joni Mitchell.

