Elon Musk Says Christopher Nolan "Has Lost His Integrity" Amid <i>The Odyssey</i> Casting Debate

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has sparked debate online after criticising filmmaker Christopher Nolan over casting speculation surrounding his upcoming film The Odyssey.

What's Happening

On Sunday, Elon Musk responded to a post on X that objected to reports of Lupita Nyong'o potentially playing Helen of Troy in the film.

The user claimed that if Nyong'o were cast as Helen, it would be "an insult" to the Greek poet Homer, who wrote The Odyssey around 700 BCE and described the character as "fair-skinned, blonde, and 'the face that launched a thousand ships' because she was so beautiful that men started a war over her."

Reacting to the post, Musk wrote, "Chris Nolan has lost his integrity."

Chris Nolan has lost his integrity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Background

Nyong'o's involvement in the project was first reported by Variety in November 2024.

However, it was only in December that the film was officially revealed to be The Odyssey. Her role in the film has not been confirmed.

The epic adaptation boasts an extensive ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

The latest addition to the cast is rapper Travis Scott, a 10-time Grammy nominee. His involvement was revealed through a television spot aired during Fox's broadcast of the NFL's AFC Championship game.

In the teaser, Scott is seen standing on top of a table addressing a room full of soldiers, including Holland's Telemachus and Bernthal's Menelaus.

The Odyssey is also being positioned as a technical milestone. The film marks the first narrative feature to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

Previously, shooting a full feature in the format was considered impractical because IMAX cameras were too noisy for quiet scenes.

However, a new casing system known as a "blimp" has addressed that issue.

"The blimp system is a game-changer," Nolan told Empire Magazine. "You can be shooting a foot from [an actor's] face while they're whispering and get usable sound. What that opens up are intimate moments of performance on the world's most beautiful format."

Further details about Nyong'o's role and the film's release timeline are yet to be announced.