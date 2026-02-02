Kim Kardashian Sparks Dating Rumours With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton After Spending Weekend Together

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

What's Happening

According to The Sun, Kim Kardashian flew from Los Angeles to the UK on her private jet for a short stay in the Cotswolds, where she spent time with Lewis Hamilton.

The rumoured pair are said to have enjoyed a private dinner and a couple's massage during a weekend getaway at Estelle Manor, an exclusive country club and spa in Oxfordshire.

Kardashian reportedly arrived at Oxford Airport on Saturday afternoon and travelled to the Grade II-listed property in Witney. An hour later, Hamilton arrived by helicopter chartered from London's Battersea Heliport.

An onlooker told The Sun, "Kim's arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside. An hour later, around 4 pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling around."

A source told The Sun: "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her, and Lewis had a close protection office,r but they remained in the background."

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton shared details from the reported trip on social media.

Background

The two have known each other for years and have previously been seen together at public events. They attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in 2014 with their former partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.

Lewis Hamilton later developed a friendship with Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kendall Jenner, who joined him for a lap at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024.

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, was also seen with Hamilton in the pits at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019.

In 2015, Kanye invited Lewis to spend Easter with their family, and they bonded over music.

Hamilton was also present when Kanye headlined Glastonbury in 2015, joining the Kardashians for the performance.

Most recently, Kardashian and Hamilton were reportedly seen at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, to ring in 2026. They were spotted leaving separately.

Hamilton has previously been linked to several high-profile figures, including singer Rita Ora. His longest public relationship was with former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger, from 2007 to 2015.

Since her divorce, Kardashian is said to have briefly dated NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. She has also spoken publicly about writing a manifestation list in August 2024 outlining 52 qualities she seeks in a partner, including "good morals and values. A calm person, dependable. Takes accountability, that is my number one thing".

When asked whether she had dated anyone privately in 2025, Kardashian said she had not but remained open to it.

She added, "I haven't had time, I'm studying."