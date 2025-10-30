<i>Big Boss 19</i>: Baseer Ali Says He Plans To Keep Distance From Nehal Chudasama - "<i>Thoda</i> Upset <i>Hoon</i>"

Every season of Bigg Boss brings its fair share of friendships, fights, and unexpected bonds, and Season 19 is no different. Among the many connections that sparked inside the house, one that caught everyone's attention was between television actor Baseer Ali and model Nehal Chudasama.

From fun banter to emotional moments, Baseer and Nehal's chemistry often became a talking point. But after their recent eviction, things seem to have taken a sharp turn. Baseer has now opened up about his disappointment with Nehal.

In a recent chat with The Times of India, the Kundali Bhagya actor revealed that he is hurt and upset after coming across clips showing Nehal speaking negatively about him when he was not around. Baseer Ali made it clear that for now, he wants to step back and maintain distance from Nehal.

Talking about his changed equation with Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali said, “As I have mentioned earlier, I have seen a few clips of Nehal where, despite calling herself my friend, she did not take a stand for me. There were moments where Farhana (Bhatt), who was also my friend, said unpleasant things about me, and Nehal chose to stay silent.”

He added, “Toh yeh dono (Nehal and Farhana) jab mere friends the aur mere peeth peechhe aisi baatein kar rahe the, toh yeh kahe ki dosti hai? [So, when both of them were my friends and spoke behind my back, can we still call that friendship?] Toh dono se mein thoda upset hoon, Farhana toh abhi wahin hai, usse jab aayegi woh dekha jayega, but Nehal se abhi mein thoda gussa hoon, toh I want to take my time and maintain distance. [I am a bit upset with both of them. Farhana is still inside the house, so I will see what happens when she comes out, but right now I am angry with Nehal. I want to take my time and maintain some distance.]”

Baseer also spoke about how his mother reacted after watching the show and seeing his bond with both Nehal and Farhana.

He said, “It's not like my mom dislikes Farhana or Nehal. In fact, she has spoken very positively about both of them. What she did not like was seeing me involved in those so-called ‘angles' with them. She specifically said she did not enjoy the way I was repeatedly tagged with Farhana. My mom even mentioned that she found my and Farhana's moments quite entertaining. But when it came to my bond with Nehal, my mom found that angle very negative and said she did not enjoy it at all. It was not about the girls themselves, she just did not like the unnecessary tagging.”

For the unversed, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama unfollowed each other on Instagram soon after their eviction. To make things even more tense, Nehal recently reshared a post from a fan page that criticised Baseer.