<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama Get Eliminated In Shocking Double Eviction From Salman Khan-Hosted Show

The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought a major shake as two contestants, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, bid farewell to the house. The double eviction took everyone by surprise, especially since Baseer was widely seen as one of the season's most competitive players.

The weekend episode hosted by Salman Khan turned emotional as both Nehal and Baseer's names were announced for eviction.

Viewers had been anticipating a single elimination, but the makers delivered a twist with two exits instead. Four contestants - Gaurav, Baseer, Pranit, and Nehal - had been nominated this week, keeping fans on edge throughout the voting period.

Baseer's departure stunned many, given his strong presence and consistent performance on the show.

Nehal, on the other hand, had faced criticism during her stay, both from her fellow housemates and from Salman himself. She was often accused of stirring up unnecessary drama to remain in the spotlight.

This was Nehal's second chance in the house, as she had earlier been evicted but sent to the Secret Room before re-entering the main house. However, this time around, her journey officially came to an end.

This marks the second double eviction of Bigg Boss 19, which has been running under the theme Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar. The season, which premiered on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV, has already seen several unexpected twists and alliances.

Earlier speculation suggested that one of the eliminated contestants might once again be placed in a Secret Room to re-enter later. However, the makers reportedly dropped the idea at the last moment, confirming both Nehal and Baseer's exits as permanent.

