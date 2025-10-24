Gaurav Khanna Finally Takes Up Kitchen Duties Inside <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> House

The moment is here for which Gaurav Khanna's fans have been waiting far too long. In the latest clip shared by JioHotstar Reality, we can see Celebrity MasterChef finally cooking in the kitchen.

Within the first few days of entering the Bigg Boss's house, Khanna said that he won't cook, "Mujhe Indian banana nahi ata hai [I can't cook Indian food]". This raised questions about his win on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef.

Many guests, including Farah Khan, also asked Khanna not to say stuff like that and joked that he must cook, as he is a great chef.

Abhishek Bajaj Pushed Gaurav Khanna To Cook

"Gaurav bhai agar khana nahi banae to maza nahi ayega [It won't be fun if Gaurav bro does not cook]," said Abhishek Bajaj, while everyone was sitting on the dining table.

According to reports, Mridul Tiwari became the captain this week, and that's why Khanna agreed to cook. However, he did not like the fact that Bajaj pushed him into accepting kitchen duties.

"Aage se mere se puch lia kar yeh sab, samjhe?" Khanna told Bajaj

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Enjoy Gaurav Khanna's Stint In The Kitchen

"Are waah! GK in the kitchen," exclaimed Malti Chahar when she spotted Khanna kneading the dough and working in the kitchen seamlessly.

"Yehi mauka ta mere paas [This was the only chance I had]," Bajaj can be seen talking to Ashnoor Kaur.

"Arey, wo trigger ho gaye na [He is triggered now]," said Pranit More about Khanna.

"Unko kitchen me daalna ta mujhe... 10 hafte se woh avoid kar rhe hain kitchen [I wanted him in the kitchen, he has been avoiding kitchen duties for 10 weeks]," said Bajaj while expressing his disappointment in Khanna's refusal to cook despite being a good chef.

"Guys, bakhoobi apna kaam kar rhe hain kitchen mein. Kya aap pehechaan rahe hain iss khoobsurat se chehre ko? [Guys, he has been working seamlessly in the kitche. Can you identify this beautiful face?]" asked Mridul Tiwari while having fun with Khanna.

"Maza aa gya. Ab maza aega [This is fun. It will be fun]," said Bajaj when the clip ended.

Indifferences Between Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna

If you have been following the show, you know that Gaurav Khann and Ahishek Bajaj are part of the same group. However, Bajaj's action has triggered Khanna, and it is evident on his face. He did not expect it from someone with whom he sits, jokes, and enjoys meals every day. Will their friendship be the next to go through the test of time?

Many fan accounts are claiming that Bajaj might have pushed Khanna into the kitchen, but the latter has also played the game wisely. He did not make any fuss and gracefully accepted the duty. Not only will it help Mridul's captaincy, but he also gained More's trust. On the other hand, it seems like More is unhappy with Bajaj's action, and it will definitely twist the group dynamics further.

