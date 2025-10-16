On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, Contestants Mridul-Kunickaa-Pranit Break Down Getting Letters From Home

On most days, Bigg Boss' house is filled with laughter and contestants fighting at the top of their vocal cords. But near Diwali, everybody on the show is crying as they have received letters from their loved ones.

It has been more than 50 days since most contestants, except for wild card entries, had any contact with their families. They are not only missing them but also feeling homesick ahead of the celebration of the festival of lights.

Chitthi Aayi Hai For Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

The promo video going viral on social media has a white pigeon hanging in the garden, and the Chitthi Aayi Hai song by Pankaj Udhas was playing in the background. As the contestants gathered, envelopes encompassing letters from their loved ones started raining on them.

The clip shows comedian Pranit More reading his letter, in which his family mentioned that this year's Diwali will be "incomplete" without him. Later, we saw Mridul Tiwari crying inconsolably while holding the letter sent by his brothers.

Next in line was Kunickaa Sadanand, who received a letter from his children. It read, "Jo cheezein apko 40 saal me nahi mili, wo ab mil rahi hain."

"Ap har uss ladki ka hausla [inspiration] ho jo aaj ghar chodkar iss duniya me sherni [lioness] banne nikli hain," it further read.

Amid the clips of these contestants reading their letters, we also saw Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, and Gaurav Khanna wiping off their tears.

Nehal Chudasam To Be Fired From Captaincy?

No task in Bigg Boss comes without twists. The Chitthi Aayi Hai task had something hidden for Nehal Chudasama. According to Livefeed Updates on X (formerly called Twitter), Bigg Boss did not give these letters as a sign of goodwill.

It was a captaincy task in which contestants received letters for other contestants, and they had two choices: either pass on the envelope to the concerned person or pull themselves out of the captaincy race.

The update says that Nehal gave the letter to Pranit, Baseer handed over Mridul's envelope, and Gaurav gave Kunickaa her letter. As a result of their choices, the three contestants were out of the captaincy race. The truth about this twist will only be revealed in today's episode. Tune in at 9 pm to JioHotstar to watch the reality show.

