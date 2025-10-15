<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Working With Gaurav Khanna, Calls Him "Attention Seeker"

The Bigg Boss house never runs short of opinions, arguments, or throwbacks to the outside world. Contestants often bring their real-life experiences into the game, and that is exactly what happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19. What began as post-nomination tension soon turned into an unexpected revelation, with music composer Amaal Mallik recalling his past working experience with actor Gaurav Khanna – and it was not a pleasant one.

In a chat with Malti Chahar, Amaal shared how he already knew Gaurav as they had previously worked together in Star Parivaar.

He recalled, "GK (Gaurav Khanna) aake show par bolta hai, main Amaal ko personally nahi jaanta. 16 hafte ka show kiya tha mere saath, Star Parivaar. [GK comes on the show and says, ‘I don't know Amaal personally'. We did a 16-week show together – Star Parivaar.”

When Malti asked if they did not interact much during that time, Amaal clarified, "Obviously, jaanta hoon main baat hi karte the hum. [Obviously, I know him. We used to talk.]”

As the conversation continued, Amaal Mallik did not hold back while describing Gaurav Khanna's behaviour on the sets of Star Parivaar.

He said, "He was a total dramebaaz and an attention seeker. He always wanted the camera on him – like camera mujh par rahe types. He would not let others speak and would jump in just to create his own moment so the camera would capture him. He was quite manipulative."

Earlier in the episode, Gaurav Khanna confronted Amaal Mallik for nominating him, saying that Amaal had no real reason and was relying on an old issue. Amaal tried to justify it by mentioning that even Abhishek Bajaj had nominated him using a six-week-old reason. Gaurav, however, dismissed the comparison, saying it did not apply to his case.

Later, Gaurav Khanna discussed the nominations with his team, expressing disappointment that they were not strategic enough. He claimed that Amaal Mallik and his team carefully count votes before nominating anyone.

FYI, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari are nominated contestants for this week.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV.