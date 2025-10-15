Siddhu Jonnalagadda Annoyed Over Journalist's "Are You A Womaniser?" Question: 'Can't Ask Anything Just Because You Have A Mic'

Films and media go hand-in-hand. While the media plays a huge role in promoting movies and series, actors' bytes boost numbers. The two remain on the same page, but there are times when a controversy erupts, and the two entities face in opposite directions.

A similar incident took place when actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda was asked a question by a journalist, and he got offended. It made him uncomfortable during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Telusu Kada.

"Are You A Womaniser?" A Journalist Asked Siddhu Jonnalagadda

During the public event, the journalist asked the actor, "Are you a womaniser in real life?" She was trying to compare his real-life personality with reel life in his upcoming movie. Not only did the question draw all the attention to the actor, but he also felt uncomfortable.

As the cameras were clicking pictures, and people waited for Jonnalagadda to answer, he was annoyed but maintained his composure and refused to answer the question. "Is this an event for my film or about my personal life?" he asked.

"It Was Disrespectful," Said Siddhu Jonnalagadda To The Journalist

The actor did not hold back the next day, when he was surrounded by journalists. Speaking in Hyderabad, he said, "Just because someone holds the mic, it doesn't mean they can ask anything in any manner. It was disrespectful and created a toxic environment".

While addressing the press, Jonnalagadda added that the onus of maintaining decorum in a public event falls on everyone present, irrespective of their gender and role. He also stressed that the media plays a crucial role in film promotions, but journalists should not cross boundaries, and mutual respect should be maintained.

He also requested that the media's focus must remain on the main theme of the event rather than digging into the personal lives of actors.

Also Read | Kantara 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore In Hindi