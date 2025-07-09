<i>Badass</i>: First Look Poster Of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Out Now, Release Date Announced

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, known for his impressive performance in Tillu Square, is all set to team up with acclaimed director Ravikanth Perepu for his next film, Badass. The makers dropped the film's first look poster on X on Wednesday.

The poster featured Siddhu wearing a black shirt and sunglasses. He is seen lighting a cigar while surrounded by cameras and mics.

The text on the image read, "If middle finger was a man," followed by the film's title - Badass.

The caption read, "You have seen heroes and you have seen villains. But this one's not here to fit into your labels! Make way for STARBOY #Siddu as #Badass. This time no mercy. He's going to set the screens on. A film by @ravikanthperepu, Produced by @vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya."

Produced by Naga Vamsi under his Sitara Entertainments banner, Badass is co-produced by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is written by Ravikanth Perepu and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. With a massive budget in place, Badass is expected to go on floors soon.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda was last seen in Bommarillu Baskar's Jack. The film also featured Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Brahmaji and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Jack did not perform well at the box office. Despite its promising premise as a satirical comedy, the movie failed to resonate with audiences and had a short-lived theatrical run, barely making past its opening weekend.

The film's commercial failure was a massive financial blow to the makers, whereas Siddhu faced harsh criticism for playing a RAW agent in a funny manner, reported Hindustan Times.

In addition to Badass, Siddhu Jonnalagadda will also be seen in the romance drama, Telusu Kada. The actor will share screen space with Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in the film.

Directed by fashion designer Neeraja Kona, Telusu Kada is set to release in October 2025.