Hema Malini "Devastated" By "Dear Friend" Pankaj Dheer's Death: "He Was Determined To Overcome His Fight With Cancer"

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for portraying Karna in BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, died in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 15) after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Following the news of Pankaj Dheer's demise, tributes and condolences poured in from across the film and television industry.

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) along with throwback pictures of Dheer.

"I have lost a very dear friend today and am totally devastated. Pankaj Dheer, always so affectionate, enthusiastic about everything, a talented actor who won audience hearts with his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, so full of life, has breathed his last. He passed away after a spunky fight with cancer which he was determined to overcome," she wrote.

She added, "To me, he was always so supportive, encouraging me in whatever I undertook and always by my side when I needed him. I will miss his constant support and presence in my life. My heart goes out in distress to his dear wife Anita ji, who was the light of his life."

Esha Deol Pays Tribute To Pankaj Dheer

Actor Esha Deol also paid tribute to Pankaj Dheer on Instagram, writing, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Pankaj uncle. A dear family friend & a wonderful human being, always full of joy: Will miss you & those fun conversations we had followed by your laughter. May your soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences Aunty, to @niketan.dheer.5 & the family. Om Shanti."

Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

Pankaj Dheer's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, were present to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed films such as Bahu Beti and Zindagi. Beyond acting, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer and established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to mentor aspiring actors.

Dheer began his career in the 1980s with small roles in films, but it was Mahabharat that brought him national fame. His portrayal of Karna - one of Indian television's earliest anti-heroes - left a lasting impact. He later gained further popularity as King Shivdutt in Chandrakanta (1994), another powerful character with shades of grey.

Over the years, Dheer appeared in several successful television shows such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, and Sasural Simar Ka.

His film credits include Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His most recent television appearance was in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

