"<i>Tu Aurat Bhi Nahi Hai</i>": On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, Neelam Giri Charges At Farrhana Bhatt During Fight

It is another day in the Bigg Boss house, and we can see the housemates entangled in yet another fight. The reason? It's the kitchen where contestants not only cook food but also bring arguments to a boil and rustle up controversies.

Since Farrhana Bhatt tore apart Neelam Giri's letter in the Chitthi Aayi Hai task, the two contestants are not on good terms. They were merely co-existing before, but the captaincy task has left them in a tight spot.

"Tu Aurat Bhi Nahi Hai," Says Neelam Giri While Charging At Farrhana Bhatt

The fight started when Bhatt asked, "Kunickaa ma'am kaun hain [Who is Kunickaa ma'am?]"

Kunickaa started singing, "Tak dhina dhin, dhina dhin".

Sadanand's reaction triggered Bhatt, and she said, "Apni taal par kitchen waalo ko nachaie or khud bhi naachiye [Make kitchen people dance on your tune, and you also dance on the same]".

Hearing this, Giri got triggered and asked Bhatt, "Khana bana rahi hun ki naach rhi hu? Tereko zada dikhayi deta hai [Am I cooking or dancing? Do you see things beyond reality]?"

Bhatt reassured Giri, "Naachana bura thode na hai [Dancing is not bad]".

Bhatt's statement triggered Giri again, and she threw a fit. Dropping the ladle in her hand and removing her apron, Giri shouted, "Nahi banaenge khana [I won't cook]". She added that she did not want to do anything in the kitchen or take up any kitchen duty.

Bhatt said, "Bahaut badhiya, or dikhao asliyat apni [it's good, show your true colours]," and started clapping and laughing.

Seeing this, Neelam charged at her, saying, "Tere me to dil bhi nahi. Tu aurat bhi nahi hai. Nahi hai tu aurat [You don't have a heart. You are not a woman]".

Bigg Boss 19 Updates

In the latest episode, we will also witness Nehal Chudasama and Malti Chahar getting into an argument. Chahar would call Chudasama a "fake aurat [woman]". Baseer Ali will stand in support with Nehal.

