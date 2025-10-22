Bill Gates To Appear In Smriti Irani's <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>: Report

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been making headlines since it aired on July 29, 2025. Sometimes, it is the nostalgia and old cast, other times, it is because of the plot twists and social issues around which the story is being woven.

Recently, Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar made a special appearance on the show, reprising their roles of Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. It was indeed a nostalgic ride seeing Tulsi and Parvati sharing the screen once again.

Bill Gates Cameo In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The second instalment of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is going to leave no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to their screens. According to an exclusive report published by ETimes, "The track will culminate in a video call between businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates and Smriti Irani [who plays Tulsi Virani] and will span around three episodes".

"The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling," a source associated with the show told the publication.

Smriti Irani Working On Social Causes

Since Smriti Irani got back on the sets, she has been trying to weave social issues into the story of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and has always been at the forefront of creating awareness on various causes.

For her latest rampwalk at the Bombay Times Fashion, she draped a stunning handloom saree from Gaurang Shah's collection. "I've always believed that a saree is never limiting for a woman. It's graceful, carries a piece of our history, and exudes dignity. It doesn't confine a woman to a particular size or body type," Irani told Mumbai Mirror.

The show has been addressing many social issues since it aired. "We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been a part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them," the actor told the publication.

She also touched upon the storyline of her on-screen daughter filing a false case of domestic violence against her in-laws. "Can we stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect on a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough," Irani added.

