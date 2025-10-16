Smriti Irani Reacts To <i>Kyunki</i> vs Rupali Ganguly's <i>Anupamaa</i>: 'If You're Remembered For 25 Years, We Will Talk'

Smriti Irani has returned to the small screen as Tulsi Virani in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 25 years after the original show first became a cultural phenomenon. Alongside Amar Upadhyay reprising his role as Mihir, Irani is once again at the centre of attention.

But with the revival comes inevitable comparisons to contemporary hits like Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Smriti, however, was quick to put such chatter to rest in a candid interview with India Today.

No Competition For A Legend

When asked about being constantly pitted against Anupamaa and Rupali Ganguly, Smriti was unflinching. "I don't (look at them as competition)," she said. "So when somebody gets to number 30 in terms of TRPs, then you can be our competition, right? We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition."

The actor-politician, renowned for her straightforward attitude, reminded viewers of her multifaceted journey. "If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years - if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere. Do you measure up on all these standards? Then compete. You can't have somebody who's just started something and say, 'Compete with Smriti Irani.'"

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she added, "So the competition or even referring to such a competition is unfair, because you'll never get to 30. And you'll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we've had competitive mediums, and yet managed to come back after 25 years - that's remarkable."

A Timeless Story In The OTT Era

Smriti also highlighted how the show continues to strike a chord even in today's OTT-driven landscape. "Today, it's not as if I am acting or conveying a story only on television. I have both. So if I look at the reference numbers on OTT, which is a very hard market to crack, it is so complex. So, for a show that is so-called old school to resonate so loudly on OTT, that speaks volumes."

She also credited Ekta Kapoor for creating an enduring television legacy. "So I mean, am I competing with anybody at the Stock Exchange? So [all these competition talks], I think it's foolhardy," Smriti said, recalling how Kyunki's phenomenal success helped Kapoor's production company become one of the first Indian TV entities to be listed on the stock exchange.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 is available on Jiohotstar.

