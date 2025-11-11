<i>Kyunki 2</i> Actress Shagun Sharma Confirms Relationship With On-Screen Brother Aman Gandhi

The television world often brings unexpected love stories, and one such tale is that of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 co-stars Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi. The actress, who plays a vamp in the Smriti Irani-led show, recently confirmed that she is in a relationship with Aman - who interestingly portrays her younger brother on-screen.

Shagun Sharma Opens Up About Her Relationship

In a candid conversation with Hauterfly, Shagun opened up about their relationship, revealing that their love story began long before they joined the popular drama.

Addressing the ongoing buzz around their relationship, Shagun said, "These are not rumours, it's true. And we didn't start dating on the show; we were seeing each other even before that."

The actress further revealed that when she was approached for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Aman had already been finalised for the role of Ritik Virani. Before signing on, Shagun discussed the situation with her boyfriend to ensure both were comfortable playing siblings on-screen.

Earlier, Aman had also confirmed their relationship during an appearance on a podcast, where he shared that the two have been together for over a year.

Keeping Their Relationship Private On Set

Initially, no one from the production team was aware of their relationship. However, after two months of working together, Shagun and Aman decided to share the news with their colleagues.

Speaking about their on-set experience, Shagun said, "Playing your sister on-screen doesn't affect me so much. We don't have scenes where we highlight the relationship so much. What I like is that we get to have lunch together and spend more time together. The friendship between us has gotten stronger."

A few weeks ago, Shagun even appeared on Aman's podcast Set Pe Charcha, where she said, "A very big reason that I am here is this human being. We were having many discussions and were going back and forth. Aman and my sister were confident that I should do this role."

The couple's dating rumours had first surfaced earlier this year, when they shared pictures on social media around Valentine's Day.

