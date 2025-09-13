Why Smriti Irani Told Her Husband He Won't Be As Lucky As <i>Kyunki's</i> Mihir Virani: "If You Cheat On Me..."

Smriti Irani has returned as her iconic character Tulsi Virani in the reboot series of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While the Internet has been abuzz with the ongoing episodes and television's favourite pair, Tulsi and Mihir, making their comeback, Smriti Irani recently spoke about why she told her husband, Parsi businessman Zubin Irani, that he won't be as lucky as Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay).

Smriti Irani playfully revealed on Soha Ali Khan's podcast recently that she had warned her husband about cheating, and it has a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi connection.

Smriti Irani shared, "I always kept the character as close to the real me as possible in terms of the emotions or the stance. The only difference is that I told Mr Irani, you won't be as lucky as Mr Virani. If you cheat on me, don't think I'll sit there and do Pooja for you. That's not going to happen."

She added, "Twenty-five years ago, we tackled issues like marital rape, domestic violence, euthanasia, and adult literacy. So it was not that we were regressive. I was so busy, I didn't have the time to defend it."

"What is important now is the understanding that the audience has changed and the understanding that the medium has changed as well. Twenty-five years ago, there was no OTT, and there was no 10:30 pm slot; people went to sleep. So we kept them awake, we created the slot, and we made that prime time. That in itself was an achievement. But do remember, twenty-five years ago, having a female producer was also tough," concluded the actress.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised her role as Tulsi, while Amar Upadhyay has returned as Mihir. Back in the 2000s, Mihir and Tulsi were considered among television's most iconic on-screen couples.

The original series, which aired from June 2000 to November 2008, ran for eight years, making it one of the longest-running shows of its time. Fans will also remember how Amar Upadhyay's character Mihir was brought back to life after his exit due to high demand from viewers.

Season 2 has reunited much of the original cast, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave, and Komolika Guhathakurta. The show has also introduced a new generation of actors, featuring Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.

