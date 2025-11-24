Smriti Irani Remembers "Legend" Dharmendra: "He Was Truly A Son Of The Soil"

Legendary icon Dharmendra is no more. The actor died on Monday at the age of 89.

In a conversation with NDTV, actress-politician Smriti Irani remembered the late actor and shared what, according to her, made Dharmendra a legend.

She said, "He was truly a son of the soil. He will always be remembered not only for his craft and humility but also for the lasting impression he left on everyone he met. His legacy - both in his journey and his art - is immense."

She added, "He was the kind of man who made Chupke Chupke stand out. Films like Chupke Chupke, Guddi, and Sholay will always remind me of his brilliance."

"My condolences to all his family members. I had the privilege of working not only with Hema ji but also with his son, Sunny. He was not just a legend by name, words, or reputation; he was genuinely a good human being. Whether one was a star or not, he left an impression on everyone. It's a huge loss," Smriti concluded.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on Monday. He had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai and was discharged after showing signs of recovery.

Reports stated that he was placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties. The actor had been living at his farmhouse in Khandala with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, after relocating from Mumbai because of rising pollution levels.

His death follows a series of recent losses in the film industry, including Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah, and advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, who died last month.

Dharmendra's Last Rites

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan arrived at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday to pay their last respects to Dharmendra, who died earlier today.

They were photographed arriving in their cars amid heavy police deployment. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also seen at the crematorium along with members of the late actor's family.

About Dharmendra

Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra began his film career in the early 1960s after being discovered through a talent hunt. In 1958, he won a nationwide contest conducted by Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions, which selected him for his screen presence and marked his entry into Hindi cinema. The same initiative later introduced Rajesh Khanna to the industry.

Dharmendra went on to become one of Bollywood's most popular stars, known for his romantic, action, and comic roles. His notable films include Phool Aur Patthar, which established him as a leading actor, and Sholay, where his performance as Veeru achieved iconic status.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.