Smriti Irani Teaches Bill Gates What <i>Godbharai</i> Is In Viral Clip From <i>Kyunki 2</i>

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is currently keeping its fans on the edge of their seats with high-octane drama. We haven't gotten over Pari accusing her in-laws of domestic violence in a false case, and now Bill Gates has connected with Tulsi via video call.

Social media users are going gaga over this crossover that they never imagined in their wildest dreams. Reacting to the news, actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram and wrote, "Thisssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor. Only you can pull off this amazing feat..."

Bill Gates x Tulsi Virani In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

It begins with Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, visiting the baby shower of her home cook. She performed the puja and started telling the mother-to-be to take care of herself, drink milk, eat on time, indulge in fresh fruits, and stay healthy.

Amid this, her on-screen son shot a video and posted it on social media and tagging American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates. He reacted to the video and wrote that he would like to connect with Tulsi.

Tulsi Explains The Importance Of Godbharai To Bill Gates In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

In the latter part of the episode (aired on October 24, 2025), Tulsi connected with Bill Gates via video call. He greeted her with, "Namaste Tulsi Ji. Jai Shri Krishna!"

"I heard that you and your family were at a special celebration. A godbharai, right?" he asked.

Tulsi replied, "Yes! It's a ritual in our community, my country. A tradition, where families and communities come together for a young woman who is about to give birth. We wish her a lot of good health and happiness".

"All the elders come together and bless her. It has been going on as a ritual, as a parampara [tradition], in my country for generations," she added.

"What a nice way to celebrate motherhood and to remind the mother that she is supported and valued," Bill Gates responded.

Tulsi further explained that people often forget that when a mother gives birth to a baby, she gives a lot of herself in the process. "We keep telling new mothers to look after their diet and nutrition. We also encourage them to follow all the instructions of the doctor, who delivers the child in a hospital," she added.

"A balanced diet for the mother is important to nurture a healthy development of a baby," noted Bill Gates, and explained that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was launched in 2000, and since then he and the entire team have been ensuring more and more children survive and thrive. A part of this includes making sure that every mother and baby gets nutrition.

Next On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

After the call between Tulsi and Bill Gates ended, the scene shifted to Noina, played by Barkha Bisht, and Mihir, played by Amar Upadhyay. Noina is trying to break up Tulsi and Mihir because she is in love with him.

In the upcoming episodes, you can expect a lot more drama. Millennials and boomers rewatching the show are worried if Noina will be the new Mandira or if Mihir will stay loyal to his one true love, Tulsi.

