"I'm A Part-Time Actor, Full-Time Politician": Smriti Irani Exclusive

Former MP and actor Smriti Irani sat down for an exclusive interview with Shiv Aroor, Managing Editor, NDTV, a day after the first promo of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot was dropped by the makers.

Smriti Irani is stepping back into the shoes of her fan-favourite character Tulsi Virani from the popular soap opera which first aired on Star Plus 25 years ago.

Asked whether she was nervous to return as the OG TV bahu, Smriti Irani said, "I'm a politician, nothing that you throw at me will make me nervous ever."

The actor-politician, however, pointed out that there is a "huge difference" between how TV is perceived today and how it was positioned 25 years ago.

"Most individuals that are associated with television do not get the respect that we deserve as an industry in terms of the revenues that we generate, in terms of the impact that we create... If you look at the numbers, last year, television itself generated a revenue up to Rs 30,000 crore. OTT, which is now a very integral part of how stories are told in our country, generated close to Rs 24,000 crore worth of revenue.

"To have a creative force get unleashed across both these platforms, in terms of revenue, means an impact that we will create in a Rs 55,000 odd crore market. When the Prime Minister speaks about creative industries and how India can leverage its economic sociocultural potential in such a market force is a defining feature. We are very proud that it is one such of not only commercial success, but also cultural impact," Smriti Irani said.

Referring to herself as a "full-time politician, part-time actor", Smriti Irani said she has always juggled her acting assignments and political responsibilities simultaneously.

"Just like many politicians are part-time lawyers, part-time teachers, part-time journalists. I just happen to be a part-time politician. I've done it simultaneously, which is what I think is difficult to grasp. Like I said, the only difference between me and my other political workers is they are part-time lawyers, and there's no videographer along with them. There's no makeup person along with them, there's a script writer. It's just that we're all from different locations. I'm just the one in the spotlight," she added.