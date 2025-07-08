"Tulsi Is Back": How Internet Reacted To Smriti Irani's Return In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot

Makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot took the internet by storm as the first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani was dropped online, yesterday. Fans were filled with nostalgia and memories of the daily soap, which became a household name in the 2000s.

The reboot series will be a limited show with 150 episodes. The original cast returns in their roles, which makes it all the more special for the fans. The internet went into a frenzy as they flooded the comments section with love.

Internet Reactions To Smriti Irani's Comeback As Tulsi Virani

One user commented, "This gave us so many childhood memories. It's an emotion, a saga that changed the Indian television industry for good."

Someone else said, "Subah ka bhoola shaam ko ghar aa jaye to use bhoola nahi kehte."

Another fan exclaimed, "Oh my god, this feels like home, and I am an 8-year-old again."

Some other comments included, "Goosebumps, Dammitttt!!!!!" and "Finally Smriti ma'am proved careers don't have boundaries."

Some reactions were also hinting at a comparison with the daily soap Anupamaa, which is a huge success on television. Led by Rupali Ganguly, the show has been a career milestone for the actress.

One internet user commented, "Ab milega Anupamaa ko barabar ka takkar."

Other comments included, "Anupamaa ko band karo aur iss show ko 10 PM dedo, accha hoga" and "Replace Anupamaa plzzz."

Have a look at more comments here:

How Smriti Irani Reacted To Returning To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi After 25 Years

Smriti Irani became a household name with her character Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Speaking about how the show had become a pop-culture phenomenon, she said, "When I first stepped into Tulsi's world, I couldn't have imagined how far her story would travel - not just into living rooms, but into the hearts of millions across India. Tulsi wasn't just a character. She became a daughter, a mother, a friend, and, for many, a reflection of their own strength, sacrifice, and conviction."

She added, "It broke every metric of success not through numbers alone, but through emotion. Families paused their lives to watch it together. Debates, laughter, and tears flowed around one name, Tulsi. Even when she left the screen, Tulsi never truly left the audience. Strangers continued to meet me not as Smriti, but as Tulsi, because she lived on in memories, rituals, and homes. That kind of legacy isn't scripted. It's received, with folded hands and a grateful heart."

"And now, years later, life comes full circle - not to recreate the past, but to rekindle an emotion that never truly faded. Tulsi returns not just as a character, but as a feeling. A memory. A connection that stood the test of time. In an age where stories travel fast but meaning is fleeting, this return is an invitation to pause, to remember, and to feel. Once again," concluded the actress turned politician.

In A Nutshell

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot series will air on Star Plus from July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM. As the makers revealed the first look of Smriti Irani returning as Tulsi Virani, the internet was abuzz with positive reactions as they expressed their anticipation for the same.