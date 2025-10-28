Satish Shah Died Of "Sudden Cardiac Arrest", Reveals <i>Sarabhai vs Sarabhai</i> Co-Star Rajesh Kumar

On October 25, 2025, Satish Shah passed away in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The veteran comedian-actor was known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Om Shanti Om, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Umrao Jaan, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge among others.

The initial reports revealed that the actor died of kidney failure. But his on-screen son, Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, revealed the actual reason.

Satish Shah Did Not Die Of Kidney Failure

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh Kumar opened up about the real reason behind the death of the veteran actor.

"I can't tell you how emotional these last 24-25 hours have been. It's very difficult to even express it," he shared.

"But I do want to clarify a few things about Satish Ji's passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack," Rajesh Kumar revealed.

"He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this becuase some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control," he clarified.

"Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away," the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor added.

Rajesh Kumar's Remembered Satish Shah

In a conversation with Etimes, Rajesh Kumar remembered Satish Shah. "His work reflected his real self. Every character he portrayed had shades of the real Satish Shah full of emotion, humour and strength," he added.

"It's a personal loss I've never felt before in my career. I've been a part of his industry for over 25 years, and for those 21 years, Satish Ji was a constant," he added.

Remembering the late actor, Rajesh Kumar said, "Ninety per cent of my professional journey is intertwined with his. I always looked forward to his company, and we constantly sought opportunities to work together."

On October 27, 2025, a prayer meet was organised for Satish Shah. Many people from the entertainment industry, including Rakesh Roshan, Rupali Ganguly, David Dhawan, Bhuvan Bam, Johny Lever, Shatrughan Sinha, and more paid respect to the late comedian-actor.

