<i>"Chala Gaya"</i>: Anupam Kher's Heartbreaking Conversation With Satish Shah's Wife Madhu, Who Is Battling Alzheimer's

When veteran actor Satish Shah died last week, Anupam Kher was not in town to mourn his friend and frequent co-star with other friends and members of the film community.

Anupam Kher, who co-starred with Satish Shah in popular films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Judwaa, on Friday shared a video detailing his meeting with the late actor's wife Madhu Shah who has Alzheimer's.

Captioning the clip, shared by Anupam Kher on X, the actor wrote in Hindi that he was at a loss of words about how to comfort Madhu Shah, a former designer.

Switzerland से आने के बाद मैं #SatishShah की वाइफ #Madhu से मिलने गया! मन में उदासी भी थी और एक अजीब सी घबराहट भी! मधु early stages of Alzheimer से गुज़र रही है! नहीं जानता था कि उसे कब क्या याद आयेगा? सतीश की बात करूँ या कुछ और कहूँ! अपने आँसू रोकने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहा था! समझ… pic.twitter.com/Jy0xwukYNe — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2025

He wrote, "I was trying my best to hold back my tears! I couldn't figure out if the tears in my eyes were more for Satish's passing or also for Madhu's memory fading away! That one hour I spent at Satish's house was filled with so much sadness! But I made a promise to Madhu that I would keep coming to meet her regularly!"

In the video, Anupam Kher shared the heartbreaking conversation he had with Madhu Shah.

"Madhu, first recognised me, and said, 'Are, thank you for coming', and then she lost her memory. I asked her, 'How are you?' because I didn't want to talk about that topic... She said, 'Yes, Kirron (Anupam Kher's wife) would come and meet me. Then, for a flicker of a second, she said, 'Chala gaya'. The moment she said 'chala gaya', she had tears in her eyes, and then again she lost her memory," the actor said in the clip.

Satish Shah, also known for popular TV shows such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Jamai Raja, and Filmi Chakkar, died on October 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 74. He had a kidney transplant surgery a few months ago.

