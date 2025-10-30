What Satish Shah Texted Ratna Pathak Shah Just Three Hours Before His Death

Popular actor Satish Shah died on October 25 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 74. He had kidney transplant surgery a few months ago. Ratna Pathak Shah, who had worked with Satish Shah in two cult shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Filmi Chakkar, recalled what message he had sent to her just three hours before his death.

Ratna Pathak Shah wrote a piece for The Indian Express in which she mentioned that the actress received a message from Satish Shah around 12.57 pm. It read, "I'm often mistaken for an adult because of my age," She replied at 14.14 P.M, "That's just right for you!"

Around 3.49 pm, J D Majethia (producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai) messaged her, "Satishbhai is no more!"

Talking about her first reactions after receiving the news, Ratna Pathak Shah wrote, "It felt like someone was pulling a fast one in terrible taste. As it sank in, it became even more unbelievable. Satish gone! A man determined to live life more fully, laugh at it and take every blow on the chin and come out smiling, gone!"

"Spreading good cheer, sitting down to his lunch, feeling confident that he was on his way to full recovery and would soon be able to receive friends, Satish Shah pulled his last gag - he quit," added Ratna Pathak Shah.

The Cause Of Satish Shah's Death

Initial reports suggested that Satish Shah died due to kidney related complications.

Later, his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar revealed to Bollywood Hungama, Satish Shah died of a heart attack.

"Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack. He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control," Rajesh Kumar said.

On October 27, a prayer meet was organised for Satish Shah. Celebrities like including Rakesh Roshan, Rupali Ganguly, David Dhawan, Bhuvan Bam, Johny Lever, Shatrughan Sinha, and others paid respects to the late actor.