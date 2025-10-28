Film Body Urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Honour Satish Shah With Padma Shri Posthumously

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to posthumously honour the late actor Satish Shah with the Padma Shri Award.

FWICE's Appeal To The Prime Minister

On Tuesday, the body sent a letter to the Prime Minister requesting the honour in recognition of the veteran actor's invaluable contribution to Indian entertainment.

The letter read, "With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the Indian film, television, and digital industry, wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most beloved and distinguished actors."

The letter described Satish Shah as a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across the nation.

Remembering A Versatile Artist

FWICE praised the late actor's versatility, humour, and warmth, qualities that made him one of the most respected and admired figures in Indian entertainment.

The letter further highlighted his compassion and encouragement towards fellow artistes, technicians, and the entire fraternity.

It noted, "He was deeply respected by the working community and supported several welfare initiatives of FWICE with generosity and grace. His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape. Honouring him with the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) would be a most fitting tribute to a life devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment. It would recognise not just an actor, but a man who made India smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their passion."

Satish Shah, known for his memorable roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and many others, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai.

His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Several actors and friends from the industry attended to pay their last respects.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

