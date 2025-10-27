Satish Shah Prayer Meet: Wife Madhu, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonu Nigam, And <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Cast Pay Tribute

The entertainment fraternity came together on Monday (October 27) to honour the late veteran actor Satish Shah, whose legacy in Indian cinema and television continues to inspire generations. A prayer meet was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, where prominent figures from showbiz gathered to pay their final tributes.

Celebrities Arrive At Satish Shah's Prayer Meet

The solemn event saw the presence of several leading filmmakers and actors, including Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, and Shatrughan Sinha, who arrived to offer condolences. Among those who attended were Johny Lever, Poonam Dhillon, Bhuvan Bam, and Padmini Kolhapure.

Satish Shah's wife, Madhu, also arrived at the prayer meet.

Television personalities also made their way to the prayer meet, including Rupali Ganguly, JD Majethia, and Sumeet Raghavan, who had worked with Satish Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

At the prayer meet, JD Majethia said, "We have performed all the rituals, but we want to celebrate Satish ji's life. The songs he used to sing, we are singing those very songs today to celebrate his memory. Satish Shah always wanted us to remember him the way he lived, with joy and laughter."

Remembering Satish Shah's Legacy

Satish Shah, best known for his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on 25 October at the age of 74 due to kidney failure.

Beyond television, Satish Shah's filmography includes memorable roles in cult classics such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. His performances, often infused with wit and humanity, earned him immense love from audiences and respect from his peers.

Satish Shah's most recent appearances included the 2023 TV series United Kacche alongside Sunil Grover and the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which marked his final big-screen outing.

The actor is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

