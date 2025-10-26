Satish Shah's <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Co-Star Deven Bhojani Reveals Why The Cast Sang The Show's Title Track Near His Pyre

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on October 25 in Mumbai at the age of 74. His last rites were held at a crematorium in Bandra, attended by friends and colleagues from the industry. A touching moment from the ceremony surfaced online, showing the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai singing the show's theme song by the pyre.

Deven Bhojani Shares The Heartfelt Reason

Actor and director Deven Bhojani took to Instagram to explain the emotional gesture. Sharing the video of the cast singing together, he wrote, "May look mad, dark, weird, whatever, but we always sing this when together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #RIP #SatishShah ji, I am blessed to have directed you in #SarabhaiVsSarabhai. You'll live forever in our hearts."

The heartfelt post shed light on the tradition that the cast shares.

Sumeet Raghvan Pays Tribute

Joining the emotional farewell, Sumeet Raghvan also shared the video on Instagram, writing, "And one final bye to Indu Sarabhai... We will miss you, Dad. Love you loads."

A Career Spanning Decades

Satish Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He gained significant attention for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

On television, Satish Shah became a household name with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He later delivered memorable performances in series such as Filmy Chakkar and, most prominently, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

