Salman Khan Remembers Satish Shah With Throwback Photo From <i>Judwaa</i> Set: "Will Miss You"

Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Satish Shah, saying that he was someone who lived life king-size.

Salman took to his X handle and shared a photo, most likely from their 1997 film Judwaa.

Revealing that he had known the veteran actor since he was 15 years old, Salman wrote, "Known u since I was 15... life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji... (sic)."

Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji… pic.twitter.com/HvUNyy7BbU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 26, 2025

Satish Shah Cremation Held In Mumbai

The last rites of Satish Shah were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the film industry attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the actor.

His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah arrived at the crematorium, along with Ratna's husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak.

Additionally, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan were also present at the funeral.

Satish Shah, credited for his work in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, died on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Satish Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Satish Shah would be remembered as "a true legend of Indian entertainment."

Expressing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi shared on his official X handle, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic). His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2025

Many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to offer their condolences on the loss of the iconic actor.

