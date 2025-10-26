Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor And Others Pay Tributes To Satish Shah: "Rest In Glory"

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others, shared posts on their respective social media handles as they remembered the late actor Satish Shah.

Shah, known for his notable work in projects such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Main Hoon Na and the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died at his residence in Mumbai in the afternoon on Saturday. He was 74.

Priyanka shared a story on her Instagram handle on Saturday evening and wrote, "Rest in peace Satishji."

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Rest in glory, Satish Shah."

Hrithik Roshan shared a post on his X handle and said Shah's "legacy will continue to inspire." "Rest in peace, dear Satish Sir. I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends."

Anupam Kher remembered the comedic actor by posting a video on his Instagram handle. "What is happening? In the past 3-4 days so many good people have left, that too the ones that have worked with me. Behind this empty smile of mine is a lot of sadness. Satish Shah... I used to say Satish mere Shah (Satish, my king)," he said in the video.

"He was a great friend of mine, it is just shocking. I am revisiting Switzerland where we shot 'Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jayenge' and I saw the news that Satish Shah is no more, he was in 'Dilwale' and 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' and in so many more. He used to laugh and make us laugh," he added.

Background

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Satish Shah's death to NDTV.

He said, "With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects. I was coming back from Piyush Pandey's last rites when my family informed me about Satish's passing."

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He gained wider attention for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Throughout his film career, he has appeared in more than 250 movies, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, he became widely known through the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a different character in each of its 55 episodes.

He later appeared in several popular series, including Filmy Chakkar (1995) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai earned significant appreciation. His pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Filmy Chakkar was also well received.

In addition to acting, he has been associated with comedy-based reality programming, including serving as a judge on Comedy Circus.

His last film appearance was in Sajid Khan's Humshakals (2014), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.

