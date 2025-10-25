Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on Saturday. He was 74. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news to NDTV.

He said, "With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects. I was coming back from Piyush Pandey's last rites when my family informed me about Satish's passing."

About Satish Shah

Satish Shah is an Indian actor known for his work in films and television, particularly in comic roles. Born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay, he comes from a Kutchi Gujarati background.

Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He gained wider attention for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Throughout his film career, he has appeared in more than 250 movies, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, he became widely known through the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a different character in each of its 55 episodes.

He later appeared in several popular series, including Filmy Chakkar (1995) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai earned significant appreciation. His pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Filmy Chakkar was also well received.

In addition to acting, he has been associated with comedy-based reality programming, including serving as a judge on Comedy Circus.

