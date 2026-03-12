Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya's Wholesome Pics From A Mumbai Pre-Wedding Party. Courtesy, Shalini Passi

Days after attending the starry pre-wedding function of trade analyst Komal Nahta's son Mohak, fashionista and socialite Shalini Passi shared some glittery pictures featuring herself and the Bachchans on her Instagram.

Calling the photo dump "Mumbai," Shalini shared pictures with Aishwarya, Abhishek, designer Manish Malhotra, and Orry.

A picture that stood out in the album was the selfie clicked by Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen posing for the camera, joined by the internet sensation Orry too.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Starry Appearance

After months of divorce rumours, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been making joint appearances in recent times.

Last week, the couple posed for the shutterbugs at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and Saaniya Chanda's wedding. The video went viral quickly.

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others in key roles.