Ektaa Kapoor Says Parents Fought With Her Over Bold Content App ALTT: 'They Taunted Me, Said <i>Band Kar Do</i>'

Ektaa Kapoor recently spoke about the launch of her OTT platform ALTT, formerly known as ALTBalaji, and the opposition she faced from her family at the time. The platform, which focused on bold, original content aimed at an adult audience, later became a subject of controversy.

ALTT was eventually banned by the Government of India in 2025 on grounds of obscenity, bringing the platform's operations to a halt.

In a recent interaction, Ektaa revealed that her parents were not supportive of her decision to start the platform. She said her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, had expressed strong reservations from the beginning. Ektaa said, Jeetendra was particularly concerned that the nature of the content could harm the family's public image.

What Ektaa Kapoor Said

Talking at Usha Kakade Productions, Ektaa said, "My mom and dad did not want me to start the ALTT. They thought that since I am a Padma Shri recipient and I have an image in the industry, I should not start an app of bold content. We had a lot of fight in our house regarding this, but I thought that since I have done a lot of family content, I should do different content which involves youth, crime, bold - something that works on every platform. So I started it, but I did not get any support from my house."

She added, "They would target four taunts at me as I refused to get marriage but in this case I had to hear 100 taunts. From the morning they would start telling me to close the platform - Band kar Do, band kar do. Eventually me and my mom resigned, but I got maximum taunts for this and my dad and mom became my saas (mother-in-law) when it came to this thing."

The OTT platform ALTT was banned by the central government in 2025 for streaming content that was described as 'obscene and vulgar' and not in line with existing laws. In an official notification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also blocked 24 other OTT websites as part of the same move. The list included platforms such as ULLU, Desiflix, Big Shots, and several others, which were accused of hosting content that failed to comply with legal and regulatory standards.



