Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To Criticism Over AI Use In <i>Naagin 7</i>: "<i>Mujhe Chahiye Dragon, Plane, With No Budget</i>"

Ektaa Kapoor has finally broken her silence on the backlash surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in Naagin 7.

Addressing the issue in her Instagram Stories, she said, "I am getting so much hate for my AI episodes. Yeh hain woh log! Yeh! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh... Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget."

When AI Visuals Left Fans Disappointed

The controversy began when clips featuring past Naagins morphing into one another went viral online. The sequence, created entirely using AI, aimed to bring together iconic characters from previous seasons. While the concept generated curiosity, many viewers were quick to call out the execution, describing it as underwhelming.

The criticism grew stronger following an episode that showcased a much-anticipated face-off between a Naagin and a dragon. Despite the hype, the sequence was brief and failed to impress audiences visuall.

When Social Media Called Out Ektaa Kapoor

At the time, several viewers took to social media to vent their frustration.

A user wrote, "Honestly I prefer those poor graphics from previous szns over these AI slops. Too much overuse of AI in ITV these days."

Another user posted, "@EktaaRKapoor why your creative team is ruining Naagin 7. Dragon and Naagin fight scene was trash and random. The only reason of watching the season is main leads," while another appealed, "Dear @EktaaRKapoor mam being a #Naagin fan since very long, I would like to request you please stop misusing AI, Keep it natural."

Several viewers also pointed out that earlier seasons of the show managed to hold audience interest despite limited budgets and simpler visual effects.

Naagin 7, which premiered in December 2025, features Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in the lead role, alongside Namik Paul.

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