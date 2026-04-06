What Akshay Kumar Told Ekta Kapoor After <i>Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!</i> Flopped: "Take Back The Money"

At the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a little-known story about actor Akshay Kumar that left the audience surprised.

Ekta and Akshay had earlier collaborated on Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, a film that failed at the box office. Recalling that phase, Ekta revealed that Akshay did something she had never experienced in her 31-year career.

Speaking at the event, she said Akshay personally reached out to her after the film underperformed.

"He is the only actor who called me up after our first film didn't do well," Ekta said. "I don't know why he called me to meet him. I went the next morning to see him. People don't know this about him."

What happened next completely caught her off guard.

Ekta revealed that Akshay handed her a cheque to compensate for the losses she had suffered on the film.

"He gave me a cheque and said, 'I know you have lost money, so here take your money.' I was in shock. No one does this. In my 31 years, nobody has done this. And so casually he said, 'Here, take back the money,'" she shared.

However, Ekta refused to accept the cheque and instead proposed something else.

"I said 'No sir, just do a film with me. I'll earn a lot if you do a film with me'," she said.

That promise has finally materialised with Bhooth Bangla, marking their reunion more than a decade later. The horror comedy also reunites Akshay with director Priyadarshan, a combination known for delivering some of Bollywood's most loved comedies.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha, which was released in 2010.

Bhooth Bangla boasts of a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms) in association with Cape of Good Films, the upcoming film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor.

Originally slated for release on May 15, Bhooth Bangla will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 16, 2026. The release date has been pushed to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office.

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