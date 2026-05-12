Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Untitled Comedy Film With Anees Bazmee Set To Release On December 4

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are teaming with filmmaker Anees Bazmee for an untitled comedy, which will release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The film is described as a "big-screen family entertainer" and is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations, according to a press release.

It also features Raashii Khanna alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri. The makers have recently wrapped the Kerala schedule of the film.

Akshay Kumar too had taken to social media last week to share a picture with Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna, updating that the Kerala schedule has been wrapped.

The caption read, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place.

Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one's been special."

The film marks a reunion for Kumar and Balan, who have earlier featured in 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy and Mission Mangal.

Kumar's latest work is Bhooth Bangla, which released in April. He will next feature in Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Balan featured in Raja Shivaji. The film released on May 1 and is directed by Riteish Deshmukh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)