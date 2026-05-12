Kishwer Merchant On Muslim Father Accepting Her Interfaith Marriage With Suyyash Rai: 'Thought It Would Be Tough'

Kishwer Merchant has built a long and successful career in television while also remaining one of the industry's most relatable personalities off-screen. She got married to fellow actor and singer Suyyash Rai in 2016. The couple are now parents to a son named Nirvair.

In an interview with Shaardulogy, Kishwer opened up about their interfaith marriage and how her deeply religious Muslim father reacted to their relationship. "Initially, I thought it would be a little tough because my dad is someone who prays five times a day, but he accepted Suyyash very nicely. We didn't have a Muslim wedding or a Hindu wedding, we had a registrar wedding because we felt that, either way, some relatives might be offended," the actress said.

Kishwer Merchant also spoke about giving her son a multicultural upbringing. She shared, “He is a big fan of Hanuman Ji, Shiv Ji, and all of them. He even talks to my father and says, ‘Do you know what…. nanu Hanuman Ji does this and that?' So my dad listens to these stories too, even though he has never been to a temple himself.”

The actress also recalled the time her son was trolled for wearing a skull cap on social media. “He wore that cap, and a lot of people were saying, ‘You should teach him to say Assalamualaikum.' He is Nirvair, and I was like, he is a human first, humanity comes before anything else," she continued.

Kishwer also reflected on the eight-year age gap between her and her husband. She admitted that she initially saw it as a major issue, but eventually worked through it with Suyyash.

"I was 28 back then. I thought this relationship couldn't work. We even broke up, but three days later we were back and said, ‘We will make it work,' and we have made it work beautifully. Although Suyyash's mother had a few concerns because I'm a Muslim and older, it was natural. But Suyyash was very clear that I am going to be his partner," the actress concluded.

On the work front, Kishwer Merchant was last seen in the TV mini-series High Heels.