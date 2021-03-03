TV Stars Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Are Expecting Their First Baby

Kishwer Merchant shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishwersmerchantt )

Highlights Kishwer and Suyyash Rai announced their first pregnancy on Tuesday

The couple will welcome their first baby in August this year

"OMG, congratulations guys," commented actress Smriti on Kishwer's post

TV couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced their first pregnancy in a really adorable way on social media on Tuesday. The couple will welcome their first baby in August this year. Kishwer, who is known for her performance in shows like Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared a beautiful photo from the beach, in which Suyyash can be seen on his knees and holding the actress' hand as she cradles her baby bump. 'August 2021' can be seen engraved on the sand with a pair of baby shoes placed near it. The sunset view in the backdrop makes the picture more breathtaking.

Sharing the photo, Kishwer Merchant wrote: "You can now stop asking, 'When are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming soon ... #august2021 #sukishkababy." Suyyash Rai's way of announcing the pregnancy was quite filmy. He wrote: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun, Kishwer! Coming this August."

Check out Kishwer Merchant's post here:

The couple were showered with an overwhelming amount of love from their friends from entertainment industry. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar wrote: "Omg Kishwer so happy to hear this news. Wishing you and Suyyash many congratulations." TV stars Ishita Dutta and Smriti Khanna wrote: "Congratulations" and "OMG, congratulations guys," respectively.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant began dating each other after meeting on the sets of 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 16, 2016. The duo participated in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss together.

Kishwer Merchant has also worked in shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hasina Thi and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, to name a few.

Apart from being an actor, Suyyash is also a singer.