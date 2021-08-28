'It's A Boy': Kishwer Merchantt And Suyyash Rai Introduce Baby Son With Adorable Pic

Meet Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's baby Rai (courtesy suyyashrai)

Highlights Both Kishwer and Suyyash shared a first glimpse of their baby

"Welcome baby Rai!" they captioned their posts

Congratulatory messages for the new parents flooded their feed

Star couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on August 27 - the new parents made the baby announcement with adorable posts on social media. Sharing the first glimpse of their newborn son, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai wrote: "Welcome baby Rai! It's a boy." Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's post captures a heart-warming moment, in which the little one can be seen cradled in his mom's arms while Suyyash Rai plants a kiss. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's baby announcement posts were showered with congratulatory messages from their friends and colleagues such as Avika Gor, Shweta Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aashka Goradia, among others.

Meet Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's baby Rai:

Kishwer Merchantt's pregnancy photoshoot during her final trimester set the Internet on fire. Kishwer had opted for a white swimsuit accessorized with an oversized hat for her photoshoot, glimpses of which received a whole lot of love from her Instafam.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai had made the pregnancy announcement on social media with adorable posts. While she wrote: "You can now stop asking, 'When are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming soon ... #august2021 #sukishkababy", Suyyash Rai made it quite filmy. He wrote: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun, Kishwer! Coming this August."

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt's love story began on the sets of the 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 16, 2016. The duo participated in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss together. Kishwer Merchant is best known for shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hasina Thi and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, to name a few. Suyyash, also a singer, began his career with TV reality show Splitsvilla 2.