New Mom Kishwer Merchantt Shares Clip Of Homecoming With Baby Son

Kishwer Merchantt in a still from the video. (courtesy kishwermerchantt)

Highlights Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed a baby boy last week

She posted a video of her homecoming

"Our welcome at home," she captioned it

TV actress Kishwer Merchantt, who welcomed a baby boy a few days ago, shared a video of her homecoming with her son. The actress, who returned from the hospital, received a warm welcome from her family members, glimpses from which she shared on her profile. Her house was decorated with balloons and love messages. Posting the video, she captioned it: "Our welcome at home... Made special by all special ones." TV star Arjun Bijlani and other stars filled up the comments section of her post with heart reacts and greetings.

See the post shared by Kishwer here:

After baby boy's arrival, Kishwer shared a note from the hospital that read, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best, with the C-section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son."

Kishwer Merchantt announced the arrival of her baby boy on social media with a super cute post with her husband Suyyash by her side and she wrote: "27.08.21. Welcome Baby Rai! It's a boy. #sukishkababy."

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant's love story began on the sets of the 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 16, 2016. The duo participated in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss together.

Kishwer Merchantt is best known for shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hasina Thi and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, to name a few. Suyyash, also a singer, began his career with TV reality show Splitsvilla 2.