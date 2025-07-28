New Daddy Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Blessings For Daughter At Siddhivinayak Temple With His Mother

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Kiara Advani, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday to seek blessings for his newborn daughter. The actor was joined by his mother, Rimma Malhotra, on the pilgrimage.

Several videos from their visit to the temple surfaced online. In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Sidharth was seen dressed in a blue kurta and black denims. His mother wore a pink suit for the outing. The duo offered prayers at the temple and posed for a photograph with folded hands.

They were also given a garland by the priest. The actor sought blessings from Ganpati Bappa for his newborn daughter. Watch the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their baby girl on July 16. The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram. The text on the image read, "Our hearts are full, and our world is forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple began dating during the shoot of their movie Shershaah. The film was released on Prime Video in 2021. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps throughout the shoot.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome, Italy. The actress said, "You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

She added, "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah... He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will appear in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.