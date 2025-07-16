Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Announcement Post For Their Baby Girl: "Our World Forever Changed"

On February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post.

The post features a pair of baby socks and was captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

The day is finally here, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been blessed with a baby girl.

They took to social media as they shared a joint announcement post.

The post read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara."

On February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Kiara had put up a playful video to wish the love of her life.

She added a humorous touch to the celebration by recreating a memorable moment from their wedding video. The original clip, which went viral two years ago, showed Kiara walking towards Sidharth while he jokingly pointed at his watch, indicating that he's been waiting for her.

For her anniversary post, Kiara reimagined the scene in a quirky way by pulling a sledge with Sidharth on it during a workout session. She captioned the video, "How it started, how it's going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra."

Sidharth, on the other hand, had posted a carousel of two unseen pictures from his wedding.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.