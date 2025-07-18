Watch: Kiara Advani Discharged From Hospital, Takes Baby Girl Home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were blessed with a baby girl on July 15, 2025. The two announced the happy news in a collaborative post on Instagram.

The post read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara."

Kiara Advani was discharged from the hospital earlier today. Her car was seen leaving the premises. However, because of sunshades often used by celebrities for privacy in their cars, no visuals were captured of Kiara Advani or the baby.

When Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Had Announced Their Pregnancy

On February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post.

The post featured a pair of baby socks and was captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

When Their Love Story Began

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Their love story took off on the sets of their movie Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara had managed to keep their relationship under wraps all through the shoot and even after, till their wedding.

In A Nutshell

Kiara Advani's car was captured exiting the hospital earlier today. The actress welcomed a baby girl on July 15 and announced the same on social media in a joint post with Sidharth Malhotra.