Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Welcome A Baby Girl

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become parents to a baby girl. This is the couple's first baby. On February 28 this year, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they were expecting a child together.

Both the mother and the baby are reported to be healthy.

Baby Was Due In August

The actress was due in August, but the baby arrived early. Kiara was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery.

Last week, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at a clinic in Mumbai, where the two used an umbrella to escape the paparazzi. Sidharth's mother Rimma Malhotra and Kiara's parents Genevieve and Jagdeep Advani accompanied them to the clinic. Since announcing the pregnancy, Kiara and Sidharth have generally kept a low profile.

Sidharth And Kiara's Pregnancy Announcement

On February 28, Sidharth and Kiara posted on Instagram, "The greatest gift of our lives coming soon," along with the photo of their palms cradling a pair of crocheted socks.

This year also marked Kiara's big debut at the Met Gala, where the actress wore a stunning Gaurav Gupta creation. The cynosure of Kiara's Met Gala debut was her baby bump, which fashion designer Gaurav Gupta paid a tribute to.

Proposal In Rome, To Wedding In Rajasthan

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple began seeing each other during the shoot of their movie, Shershaah. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and Sidharth and Kiara managed to keep their relationship under the wraps all through the shoot.

Kiara Advani, on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, revealed that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome, Italy. Kiara told host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, "You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

Kiara revealed details about the moment when Sidharth popped the question, "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah... He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."

Sidharth and Kiara have been together for four years now, with the last two as a married couple. The birth of their baby girl marks a new chapter in their lives, and, in their words, "the greatest gift of their lives" too.