Inside Kishwer Merchantt And Suyyash Rai's Picture Perfect Baby Shower

TV actress Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first baby with her husband, actor-singer Suyyash Rai, on Friday, gave us a glimpse of her picture perfect baby shower. In the picture that Kishwer shared on Instagram, we can see her and Suyyash posing with a stuffed toy. For the baby shower, Kishwer and Suyyash picked out pink and blue traditional outfits respectively. Conventionally blue is used to denote the male gender at baby showers, while pink is used for denoting female gender of the baby. While Kishwer can be seen dressed in a pink sharara, Suyyash can be seen dressed in blue kurta pyajama set. In the caption, Kishwer wrote about how she and Suyyash are "different" yet "perfect" together. "Baby Hum dono kaafi alag hai but saath mien PERFECT (We are quite different from each other but are perfect together baby). Suyyash Rai, hi papa to be," Kishwer wrote in the caption of her post.

The actress' post received scores of comments from her fans as well as fellow celebrities. Among others, TV actress Rubina Dilaik commented on her post and left heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

Kishwer also shared a bunch of pictures from the baby shower on her Instagram story. The actress changed into a second outfit for the function. Her second outfit was a purple gown. Suyyash's sister Shruti Rai and actor Rithvik Dhanjani were also present during the baby shower.

Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy in March this year with an adorable Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself and Suyyash. In the picture, Suyyash can be seen on a beach. "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby." Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In terms of work, Kishwer Merchantt is best known for her work in TV shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Kkavyanjali. Suyyash Rai began his career with reality show Splitsvilla. The couple has also been a part of the reality show Bigg Boss.